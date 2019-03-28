Home

THERESA (Kowalski) HILL

On March 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late Edward, devoted mother of Maureen Sullivan (James), Richard, Karen Gibson (Vincent) and Patricia Byrne (Michael), dear Mom Mom to 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
