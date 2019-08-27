Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5340 Hulme-ville Road
Bensalem, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Cem
THERESA M. (Harrigan) BAZZANI Notice
BAZZANI
THERESA M. (nee Harrigan)
August 25, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony; mother of Anthony Bazzani, Joanne Walker, and the late Nancy Kelly; also survived by 7 grandchildren and the late Peter Bazzani and 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 10 A.M, St. Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulme-ville Road, Bensalem, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, Suite 208, Broomall PA 19008.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
