Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave
Havertown, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave
Havertown, PA
THERESA M. (Hilly) BORTH


1926 - 2019
THERESA M. (Hilly) BORTH Notice
BORTH
THERESA M. (nee Hilly)
Of Ambler, formerly of Upper Darby, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Borth. Loving mother of Jackie (Jerry) Smith, Kathy (Eric) Matthews and Monica (Dave) Peterson. Also survived by 8 grandsons and 14 great-grandchildren. Aunt of Susan McGuire and also many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Thurs-day, Oct. 10th at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Haver-town, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the church. Interment Ss Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions be made to Abington Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
