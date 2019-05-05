|
|
BURNSIDE
THERESA M. (nee Hughes)
Of Philadelphia and Mahanoy Plane, on May 2nd, 2019, at the age of 62. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Patricia Burnside (Doug), as well as her loving sisters, Sharon Schweiker (Greg) and Kathleen Friend. Theresa will also be greatly missed by her longtime partner and companion, Edward Lunny. Private family Services will be held for Theresa.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019