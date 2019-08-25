Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. Formerly Martin Marie IHM SR. Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. Formerly Martin Marie IHM SR. Sr. Notice
SR. THERESA M.
GMEINER, IHM
Formerly Sr. Martin Marie, IHM
On August 22, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her siblings Leonard (Patricia) and Philomena Kistler, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Prede-ceased by her parents Ambrose and Cecelia Ficchi Gmeiner, her sister Rita Algeo (Hugh) and brother-in-law Raymond Kistler. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now