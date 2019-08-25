|
SR. THERESA M.
GMEINER, IHM
Formerly Sr. Martin Marie, IHM
On August 22, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her siblings Leonard (Patricia) and Philomena Kistler, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Prede-ceased by her parents Ambrose and Cecelia Ficchi Gmeiner, her sister Rita Algeo (Hugh) and brother-in-law Raymond Kistler. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
