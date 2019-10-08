|
|
RIGGS
THERESA M. (nee Kucharski)
October 6, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved wife of the late Glenn E. Riggs, Sr. Devoted mother of Christine Whitworth (Mike), Samuel (Connie), Glenn E. (Katrina), Donna Thomas (Paul), Jonathan (Lori) and Eddie (Heather). Loving "Gan" to 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by her brothers Joseph Kucharski (Connie) and Michael Kucharski (Ronnie) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Fri. Oct. 11, 10:30 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019