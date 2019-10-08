Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
31 Pennswood Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA
THERESA M. (Kucharski) RIGGS

October 6, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved wife of the late Glenn E. Riggs, Sr. Devoted mother of Christine Whitworth (Mike), Samuel (Connie), Glenn E. (Katrina), Donna Thomas (Paul), Jonathan (Lori) and Eddie (Heather). Loving "Gan" to 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by her brothers Joseph Kucharski (Connie) and Michael Kucharski (Ronnie) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Fri. Oct. 11, 10:30 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

