Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Passed away on June 21, 2019. Loving mother of Danielle (Dennis) Fuscia and Nicholas (Christy) Sandone. Dear grand-mother of Angelo (Lauren), Damien and the late Brandon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:30 at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to The , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.


Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
