Wackerman Funeral Home
THERESA M. "TESS" "TERRI" (Rutledge) MOONEY

THERESA M. "TESS" "TERRI" (Rutledge) MOONEY Notice
MOONEY
THERESA M. "TERRI" "TESS" (nee Rutledge)
On March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Devoted mother of Patty Kleis (John); loving Mom-Mom of Kerryn Elizabeth and Brenna Kathryn; dear sister of Michael and the late Joseph and Paul Rutledge. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and James Rutledge. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed-nesday 9:30 A.M., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the PA S.P.C.A., 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or , 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
