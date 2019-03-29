|
|
MOONEY
THERESA M. "TERRI" "TESS" (nee Rutledge)
On March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Devoted mother of Patty Kleis (John); loving Mom-Mom of Kerryn Elizabeth and Brenna Kathryn; dear sister of Michael and the late Joseph and Paul Rutledge. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and James Rutledge. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed-nesday 9:30 A.M., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the PA S.P.C.A., 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or , 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019