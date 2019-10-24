|
|
PYTLEWSKI
THERESA (nee DiSalvo)
Age 91, on October 21, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald. Devoted mother of Dr. Gerald (Bonnie) and Mary Lou (Edward) Jefferson. Cherished grand-mother of Jeffrey, Jennifer and Andrew. Sister of Henry (late Bela) DiSalvo and the late Genevieve DiSalvo. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9 to 10:15 A.M., Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cem.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019