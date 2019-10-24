Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA PYTLEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA (DiSalvo) PYTLEWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA (DiSalvo) PYTLEWSKI Notice
PYTLEWSKI
THERESA (nee DiSalvo)
Age 91, on October 21, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald. Devoted mother of Dr. Gerald (Bonnie) and Mary Lou (Edward) Jefferson. Cherished grand-mother of Jeffrey, Jennifer and Andrew. Sister of Henry (late Bela) DiSalvo and the late Genevieve DiSalvo. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9 to 10:15 A.M., Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cem.

SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now