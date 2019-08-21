Home

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Ave.
Phila., PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Ave.
Phila., PA
View Map
THERESA R. (Piliero) CASIELLO

Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday Aug. 23 after 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., Pa 19136 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory to Pro-Life Union, 88 Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, PA 19075, https://prolifeunion.org.give

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
