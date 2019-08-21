|
CASIELLO
THERESA R. (Piliero)
Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday Aug. 23 after 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., Pa 19136 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory to Pro-Life Union, 88 Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, PA 19075, https://prolifeunion.org.give
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019