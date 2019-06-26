|
|
COOKE
THERESA R. "TERRY"
Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Survived by her loving children, Mary Cooke (Navin "T" Thakur), Eileen Loeffler (Rick), and Kevin Cooke (Jennifer), as well as her 6 granddaughters; Madison and Keeli Loeffler, Courtney, Melanie, Meghan and Lauren Cooke. Also survived by her sisters, Anne Zuino and Kathleen Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster PA 18974. Her interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's name may be made to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
www.Fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019