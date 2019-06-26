Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA COOKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA R. "TERRY" COOKE

Notice Condolences Flowers

THERESA R. "TERRY" COOKE Notice
COOKE
THERESA R. "TERRY"


Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Survived by her loving children, Mary Cooke (Navin "T" Thakur), Eileen Loeffler (Rick), and Kevin Cooke (Jennifer), as well as her 6 granddaughters; Madison and Keeli Loeffler, Courtney, Melanie, Meghan and Lauren Cooke. Also survived by her sisters, Anne Zuino and Kathleen Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster PA 18974. Her interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's name may be made to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

www.Fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.