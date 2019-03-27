Home

Del ROSSI
THERESA R. (nee Di Sipio)


73, suddenly on March 23, 2019. She is the beloved wife of 47 years to Michael; devoted mother of Gina (Dave) and Michael (Amy); dear sister of Angel Richmond, Philip DiSipio, Marlene DiMatteo (Tony), Rocco DiSipio (the late Debbie) and Michael DiSipio (Michele); loving Mom-Mom of Brock, Barron, Jenavieve and Mikaela; also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Fri. 7 - 9 P.M. and Sat. 8:30 - 9:15 A.M. in the VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.)
Funeral Mass Saturday 10 A.M. in Saint Paul Church, 923 Christian St. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
