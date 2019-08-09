Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
THERESA MANGO
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
THERESA R. MANGO


1943 - 2019
THERESA R. MANGO Notice
MANGO
THERESA R.
On August 5, 2019, of Hilltop, NJ. Age 76. Beloved wife of Martin D. for 55 years. Devoted mother of Wayne and Christopher. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Tessie. Dear daughter-in-law of Ida Mango and the late Martin. There will be a viewing from 9:45 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to The Arc of Camden County, c/o the Marie Mortka Center, 215 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Family and friends may share memories at

www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019
