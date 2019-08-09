|
MANGO
THERESA R.
On August 5, 2019, of Hilltop, NJ. Age 76. Beloved wife of Martin D. for 55 years. Devoted mother of Wayne and Christopher. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Tessie. Dear daughter-in-law of Ida Mango and the late Martin. There will be a viewing from 9:45 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to The Arc of Camden County, c/o the Marie Mortka Center, 215 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019