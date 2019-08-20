Home

Stolfo Funeral Home
THERESA (Brisgone) STAGLIANO

THERESA (Brisgone) STAGLIANO Notice
Passed on August 17, 2019. Devoted wife of Anthony. Beloved mother of Elisa (Carl) Smith and Natalie (Nicasio Lovecchio) Stagliano. Grand-mother of Carl and Eliana. Sister of Rosemary (Richard) Sullivan, Domenica Brisgone, Joseph Brisgone, Maryann (Marc) Soloff, Dolores (Vince) Kowalick, Steven (Debra) Brisgone, the late Paul Brisgone and the late Frank Brisgone. Sister-in-law of Rosella (Robert) English, Mario (Lisa) Stagliano, Vincent (Elissa) Stagliano and Connie (Carlos) DiTullio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday 8:00 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
