James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road,
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
THERESA VERONICA (McGrenra) MULHERN


THERESA VERONICA (McGrenra) MULHERN Notice
MULHERN
THERESA VERONICA
(nee McGrenra)


Age 88, passed away on Friday, June 21st, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 12, 1930 in Philadelphia to Katherine (Daly) and Patrick McGrenra. Tessie grew up on Haines St. in Germantown and attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Little Flower High School. Tess was a 67 year member of Immaculate Conception Church in Levittown. On May 10, 1952, Tessie married John T. Mulhern at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church by Father John Mulhern. Together, they had 5 children: John (Rita), Jerry (Susan), Patricia, Terrence (Marie) and Timothy (Eileen); 10 grandchildren: John, Michael, Patrice, Joseph, Mark, Terrence, Jr., Abbey, Jayne, Timothy and Meghan; and two great grand-children: Luke and Jack. Tessie was loved by all with a personality like no other.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at THE JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call again on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters "Pink Sisters", 2212 Green St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019
