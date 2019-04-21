|
|
GARRITY
THERESE 'TERRY' (nee Gray)
of Meadowbrook and Ocean City, NJ passed away Friday, April 19th, 2019 peacefully at Ann's Choice in Warminster surrounded by family. Therese was born on March 18, 1927 to Marie 'Ernst' and Peter Gray. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Garrity. Loving mother of John Garrity (Sue), Terry Hartman (William), Pat Adams (Mark), Kathy Rowley (Don) and Denise Collins (Patrick). Devoted grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 8:45 to 9:50 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass at 10 AM, both at Our Lady Help of Christians 1500 Marian Rd. Abington, PA. Her Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation www.glaucoma.org.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019