DOUGHERTY
THERESE MARIE "TERRI"
On July 13, 2019. Beloved sister of Michael (Monica), James P. (Rita), Brian (Cathy) and Maureen Enderle (Frank); also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Friday 9:30 A.M. Resurrection of Our Lord Church, Castor Ave. and Vista St., Phila. PA 19152 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Sacred Heart Free Home, 1315 W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019