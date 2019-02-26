Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
600 Hamilton St.,
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
600 Hamilton St.
Norristown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESE KNIEZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESE MARIE (Soroka) KNIEZEWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

THERESE MARIE (Soroka) KNIEZEWSKI Notice
KNIEZEWSKI
THERESE MARIE (nee Soroka)


On Feb. 23, 2019 of Norristown, age 92. Wife of the late Stanley. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Miller (Drew), Michael Kniezewski (Suki), Sharon Cryer, Katrina, Stanley, Jr. (Sharon) and Gerard Kniezewski; 9 grand-children and 5 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Friday, March 1st, 11 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA. Viewing Thursday Eve 6-8 P.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA and Friday 10-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Riverside Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the Missionary Sisters of Charity, 630 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now