KNIEZEWSKI
THERESE MARIE (nee Soroka)
On Feb. 23, 2019 of Norristown, age 92. Wife of the late Stanley. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Miller (Drew), Michael Kniezewski (Suki), Sharon Cryer, Katrina, Stanley, Jr. (Sharon) and Gerard Kniezewski; 9 grand-children and 5 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Friday, March 1st, 11 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA. Viewing Thursday Eve 6-8 P.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA and Friday 10-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Riverside Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the Missionary Sisters of Charity, 630 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401.
