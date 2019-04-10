Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
THERESE MARIE (Conan) McENROE

THERESE MARIE (Conan) McENROE
McENROE
THERESE MARIE (nee Conan)


88, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Summit and Stone Harbor, NJ, on April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. McEnroe; loving mother of John W. McEnroe, Jr. (Megan), Theresa O'Connell (John), and Maureen Harkins (Brian); dear sister of Patricia Flynn; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:15-10:15 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Therese in your prayers. Arr.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
