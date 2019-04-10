|
McENROE
THERESE MARIE (nee Conan)
88, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Summit and Stone Harbor, NJ, on April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. McEnroe; loving mother of John W. McEnroe, Jr. (Megan), Theresa O'Connell (John), and Maureen Harkins (Brian); dear sister of Patricia Flynn; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:15-10:15 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Therese in your prayers. Arr.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019