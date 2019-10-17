Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
THOMAS A. GRECO Jr.

THOMAS A. GRECO Jr. Notice
GRECO
THOMAS A. JR.


October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Petrella) Brother in law of Marion Petrella. Great-uncle of Marissa Wharton. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his Family SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Service to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
