GRECO
THOMAS A. JR.
October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Petrella) Brother in law of Marion Petrella. Great-uncle of Marissa Wharton. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his Family SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Service to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019