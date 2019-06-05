HENDERSON

THOMAS A.

On June 3, 2019, Age 87, longtime Haddonfield resident. Survived by 7 nieces and 2 nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by parents James and Katherine (nee Sweeten), brothers James Jr., Charles and (twin) George, sisters Florence and Katherine Decell.

It is with heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we must announce the passing of our much beloved Uncle Tom. We take comfort in knowing that, as the last member of his immediate family, he has reunited with his parents and siblings, to complete the family circle in heaven. A devout and generous Christian, Uncle Tom was a long-time member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Haddonfield NJ. He attended daily where he enjoyed the fellowship and going out for after mass meals with his many friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Panama Canal Zone as a member of the Military Police. After receiving his degree from Saint Joseph's University, Tom had a long and successful career as a CPA at the IRS.

Tom's family will receive friends on Monday, June 10th, 10-10:45 A.M. at Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to a . Mass Cards are especially appreciated. Arrs. by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of Haddonfield, NJ.

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary