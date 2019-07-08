|
|
HESSON
THOMAS A. JR.
Suddenly on July 6, 2019 at the age of 81. A US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of the late Dorothy (Dinky) and Tommy III. Loving brother of Michael. Uncle of Raine Gniadek (Pete) and Eddie (Amanda), also survived by his great nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfirled Rd., Phila., 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to The Philadelphia Police Surviors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila., PA 19154.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019