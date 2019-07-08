Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS HESSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. HESSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS A. HESSON Jr. Notice
HESSON
THOMAS A. JR.
Suddenly on July 6, 2019 at the age of 81. A US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of the late Dorothy (Dinky) and Tommy III. Loving brother of Michael. Uncle of Raine Gniadek (Pete) and Eddie (Amanda), also survived by his great nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfirled Rd., Phila., 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to The Philadelphia Police Surviors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila., PA 19154.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.