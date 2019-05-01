|
|
McGEHRIN
THOMAS A.
80, of Collingdale PA, on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth P. "Betty" (nee Rizzo); devoted father of Loretta, Elizabeth (Bruce Jr.) Wainer, and Thomas A. McGehrin, Jr.; loving grandfather of Bruce III, Elizabeth, Emily and Gregory.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, May 2nd, 6:30 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, and Friday, 9:30 A.M., Sacred Heart Church, 316 E. Broadway Ave., Clifton Heights PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations to
woundedwarriorproject.org or Veterans Affairs.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019