Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS McGEHRIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. McGEHRIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS A. McGEHRIN Notice
McGEHRIN
THOMAS A.
80, of Collingdale PA, on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth P. "Betty" (nee Rizzo); devoted father of Loretta, Elizabeth (Bruce Jr.) Wainer, and Thomas A. McGehrin, Jr.; loving grandfather of Bruce III, Elizabeth, Emily and Gregory.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, May 2nd, 6:30 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, and Friday, 9:30 A.M., Sacred Heart Church, 316 E. Broadway Ave., Clifton Heights PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations to
woundedwarriorproject.org or Veterans Affairs.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now