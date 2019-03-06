|
WANNOP
THOMAS A., JR.
87 of Hatboro, Pa., formerly of S.W. Philly, after a long goodbye he earned his angel wings on March 2, 2019. Husband of the late Grace (nee Roarty), loving father of Ellen (Mark) Gallagher and Thomas (Theresa) Wannop. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Kyle and Liam Gallagher and Jewel and Aria.
Relatives and friends will be received Saturday, March 9, 2019 after 9:30 A.M. until time of his Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. in St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro. Interment will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memory Care at the Park for all their love and support. Arr. By THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME, Warminster
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019