FOSNOCHT

DR. THOMAS ASHTON, DDS

Age 87, beloved husband of the late Mary Raymond Lambert Fosnocht, passed away April 16, 2019 peacefully in his room at Daylesford Crossing, surrounded by his family.

Son of the late Henry Allison and Eleanor Ashton Fosnocht, and brother of the late Allison Fosnocht, he is survived by sister, Ann Fosnocht Miller; children, Thomas A. Jr., Joan F. Orr (Duncan), John A. (Priscilla), Mary Fosnocht (Andrea), and Rebecca F. Misangyi (Vilmos); and 14 beautiful grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grand-daughter, Margaret Nelson Orr.

Born in West Reading PA, on March 11, 1932, he graduated from Tredyffrin Eastown High School. He then graduated from Gettysburg College, after which he graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1955 with a D.D.S.

Tom was a talented, compassion-ate and dedicated dentist for over 40 years. He began his career as a captain in the Air Force, stationed in Ramstien, Germany for two years, where Mary and he were married. They returned to Chester County in 1958 where he opened what became a thriving private practice in Paoli, and also taught at Penn's School of Dental Medicine for many years. He was an active member of Stomatological Dental Society throughout his career.

A mainstay in the community through his professional work, service to others and social involvement, Tom had a full and active life. He served on the Vestry at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church and later, as a member of St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, he was an enthusiastic member of the choir. While still in private practice, he was careful to make time to care for others who could not afford dental treat-ment and he continued to serve those less fortunate through Community Volunteers in Medicine for many years after retirement. He helped to spear head significant fund raising efforts for the Paoli Memorial Hospital, as well. Together with Mary, he volunteered as a classroom reading and math aide at Sugartown Elementary School. Tom was an early member of the Waynesborough Country Club where he enjoyed tennis and golf, and was also an active member of Merion Cricket Club. Having a lifelong love of music, Tom played trombone and was a twenty five year member of the Academy of Music and Philadelphia Opera Company. He and Mary shared a passion for traveling and visited many foreign countries and additionally were excellent hosts or guests for any gathering. Most of all, Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Tom's life on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 1 P.M. at Saint Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, 689 Sugar-town Rd., Malvern PA 19355, where friends may also visit the family prior to the service from 12 to 1 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Fosnocht's name to Saint Francis in the Fields, 689 Sugar-town Rd., Malvern PA 19355 and to Margaret Orr Memorial Choral Scholarship Fund at The Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr PA 19010. www.maugergivnish.com





