Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
419 Evesham Ave
Magnolia, NJ
THOMAS C. EULER Jr.

THOMAS C. EULER Jr. Notice
EULER
THOMAS C., JR.


Age 84, of Magnolia NJ, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Betty Jane (nee Harding). Survived by his loving children, Debbie (Jay) Latch, Sandra Euler, Jefferey (Robin) Euler, and Thomas (Ruth) Euler III. Grandfather of Kerri Ann, Jay Thomas, Jayna, Jeffrey, Brittany, Juliet, Thomas and Margaret. Great- grandfather of Ella and Michael. Brother of Robbie (Sue) Vaughan and Elaine Furniss. Caretaker of beloved pets, Dixie & David.
Tom was the Magnolia Fire Chief for 16 years spanning the 1960's and 1970's. For over 30 years he was the President and co-owner of Vaughan Oil Company which is now Vaughan Comfort Services. Tom enjoyed spend-ing time with his family, travel-ing and boating in Northeast, MD.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Visitation Tuesday evening, from 5 to 9 P.M., at EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME Inc., 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford NJ (Ph 856-783-5100). Funeral Service Wednesday morning, 10 A.M., at Christ Episcopal Church, 419 Evesham Ave., Magnolia NJ, followed by Entombment at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Animal Welfare Assn., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees NJ 08043.

Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
