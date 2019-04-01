Home

On March 30, 2019, at the age of 80. Thomas was a retired Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Devoted father of Thomas (Carol) and Brian (Loretta). Dear pop-pop of Lindsay, Kelsey and Max. Brother of James and Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thursday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Katherine of Sienna Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA. 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
