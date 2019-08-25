|
O'SHEA
THOMAS D.
Was called home to God on Aug. 10, 2019, after a long illness. He was 72. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lynn; his son, Thomas (Virginia), and step-granddaughter, Laura; his son, Michael (Myrna) and grand-daughters, Mila and Margot; his sister, Barbara Galloway; nieces, nephews, cousins, and more dear friends than he could count.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside, NJ, at 10 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Condolences may be shared with the family at
weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019