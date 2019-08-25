Home

POWERED BY

Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
502 New Jersey Ave
Riverside, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
502 New Jersey Ave.
Riverside, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS O'SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS D. O'SHEA


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS D. O'SHEA Notice
O'SHEA
THOMAS D.
Was called home to God on Aug. 10, 2019, after a long illness. He was 72. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lynn; his son, Thomas (Virginia), and step-granddaughter, Laura; his son, Michael (Myrna) and grand-daughters, Mila and Margot; his sister, Barbara Galloway; nieces, nephews, cousins, and more dear friends than he could count.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside, NJ, at 10 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Condolences may be shared with the family at

weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now