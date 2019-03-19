Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DeANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS DeANGELO

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS DeANGELO Notice
DeANGELO
THOMAS
On March 16, 2019, age 83 yrs., of North Wales. Loving husband of Anna Marie (nee Banas). Father of Nancy and Thomas. Also survived by 6 grand-children, Alisha, Anica, Arden, Anthony James, Samantha and Nicholas. Brother of Jean Powell. Funeral Mass Thurs., 11 A.M., St. Rose of Lima Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Thurs. after 10 A.M.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.