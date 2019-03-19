|
|
DeANGELO
THOMAS
On March 16, 2019, age 83 yrs., of North Wales. Loving husband of Anna Marie (nee Banas). Father of Nancy and Thomas. Also survived by 6 grand-children, Alisha, Anica, Arden, Anthony James, Samantha and Nicholas. Brother of Jean Powell. Funeral Mass Thurs., 11 A.M., St. Rose of Lima Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Thurs. after 10 A.M.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019