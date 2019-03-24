|
|
CREAMER
DR. THOMAS E., "CHUCK"
On March 21, 2019, at the age of 87. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Finnerty); devoted father of Sheila, Shannon Connors (Tim), William (Bijal), John, and the late Thomas Jr., Christopher, and Alicia; dear grandpop of Lynzee, Samantha, Jamie, Brooke, Joey, Kaley, Soraya, Desmond, Layla, and Chase Thomas; 2 great-grand-children, David and Brannalyn. Survived by his brothers and sisters, Mary Antonia, Michael, Anne, James, and the late Anthony; son of the late Adelaide Dolan and Dr. Anthony Creamer.
Dr. Creamer graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1962 and ran a family practice in the Parkwood Section of Phila.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 8:30 to 10 A.M., at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Road Willow Grove PA 19090. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. David Church. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Children's Hospital of Phila., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA 19104, in his memory.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019