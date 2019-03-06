|
|
DOOLEY
THOMAS E.
Of Warrington, peacefully on March 4, 2019. Husband of the late Janet (nee Mackle). Father of Colleen, Thomas (Helen), Bethanne Schmid (Tim). Grand-father of Paige, Abigail, and Maura and brother of the late Frances and Paul Dooley (Trudy).
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Thomas' Life Celebration on Sat. March 9, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, Easton Rd. Warrington, PA. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Abington Hospice of Warminster 225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 would be greatly appreciated. Family services entrusted to
DECKER FUNERAL HOME OF WARMINSTER
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019