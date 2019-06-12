Home

Age 81, of West Chester, formerly of Secane, PA passed away June 8, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Padula) of 57 years. Also survived by his 3 sons Thomas A. (Cris),, Robert (Susan), and William (Laura) Loving grand-father of 6 grandchildren. Also survived by brother John (Barbara). Predeceased by sisters Mary Gallagher, Loretta, and Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 15th at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Int.. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Sq., PA 19348 or to SS Peter & Paul Church.


Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
