Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church
1035 Turner Avenue
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church
1035 Turner Avenue
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
THOMAS E. FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD
THOMAS E.


Age 84, passed peacefully on November 5, 2019, of Elkins Park and Drexel Hill PA. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann "Peg" Fitzgerald (nee Tormey); loving father of Christine (Steven) Mackel, Maggie (Patrick) Mohnacs, Tom (Sormane Gomes) Fitzgerald, Paul (Sean Curry) Fitzgerald, Mary (John) Houston, and Nora (Eric Smith) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Margaret Jones, Edna Scher, the late Emily Mann, Eileen Stein, William, and Gerald Fitzgerald; grandfather of Allison, Kathryn, Grace, and Rachel Mackel, Patrick, Olivia, and Brendan Mohnacs, Kevin, and Conor Houston, Charlotte, and Rose Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 9:30 to 10:50 A.M., at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church, 10335 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas to Muscular Dystrophy Assn., 600 Reed Rd., Suite 104, Broomall PA 19008, MDA.org

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by (610-449-0300)

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
