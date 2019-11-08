|
FITZGERALD
THOMAS E.
Age 84, passed peacefully on November 5, 2019, of Elkins Park and Drexel Hill PA. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann "Peg" Fitzgerald (nee Tormey); loving father of Christine (Steven) Mackel, Maggie (Patrick) Mohnacs, Tom (Sormane Gomes) Fitzgerald, Paul (Sean Curry) Fitzgerald, Mary (John) Houston, and Nora (Eric Smith) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Margaret Jones, Edna Scher, the late Emily Mann, Eileen Stein, William, and Gerald Fitzgerald; grandfather of Allison, Kathryn, Grace, and Rachel Mackel, Patrick, Olivia, and Brendan Mohnacs, Kevin, and Conor Houston, Charlotte, and Rose Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 9:30 to 10:50 A.M., at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church, 10335 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas to Muscular Dystrophy Assn., 600 Reed Rd., Suite 104, Broomall PA 19008, MDA.org
