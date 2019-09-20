Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS E. GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM
THOMAS E.,


Age 85, of Glenolden PA, passed away on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Dean); loving father of Daniel T. Graham (the late Anne), Christina M. Boston (Paul), and Thomas A. Graham; devoted grandfather of Daniel, (Amie) Megan, Ryan, Moire (Mark), Grace, Conor, and Maeve; great-grandfather of Bailey and Cecilia. Predeceased by his sister, Patricia T. Maratea; also survived by his granddog, Teddy.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, and Monday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane PA, followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila. PA 19107, would be appreciated.

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now