|
|
GRAHAM
THOMAS E.,
Age 85, of Glenolden PA, passed away on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Dean); loving father of Daniel T. Graham (the late Anne), Christina M. Boston (Paul), and Thomas A. Graham; devoted grandfather of Daniel, (Amie) Megan, Ryan, Moire (Mark), Grace, Conor, and Maeve; great-grandfather of Bailey and Cecilia. Predeceased by his sister, Patricia T. Maratea; also survived by his granddog, Teddy.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, and Monday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane PA, followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila. PA 19107, would be appreciated.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019