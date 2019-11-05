|
HYDEN
THOMAS E.
71, of Eagleville, passed Nov. 2, 2019. He worked as a teacher for Phoenixville School District, until retiring in 2005. Born in Phoenixville on Sep. 5, 1948, to the late Edward A. and Theresa V. (Karpinski) Hyden. Surviving: his wife of 50 years, Jorjean "Jo" (Waltmon); sons, Edward T. (Lori) and Andrew G.; 4 grand-children; sister, Julia McCullough (Robert); 4 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister, Marcia June. Memorial Service will be on Sat., Nov. 9 at 10:30 A.M., at THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 805 DeKalb St. Bridgeport, PA 19405. Interment in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019