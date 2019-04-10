Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
THOMAS E. LANGAN

THOMAS E. LANGAN Notice
April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Fox). Step-father of Matthew Judge and Daniel (Kristin) Judge. Grand-father of Tyler, Zachary, Dylan and Matthew Carter. Brother of Peg (Bernie) Jezercak and Della Langan. Also survived by 3 nieces, 2 nephews and many cousins and friends. Relatives, friends and members of Local 98 are invited to his Viewing Thursday morning 10-11:45 A.M. with a 12 Noon Funeral Service at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
