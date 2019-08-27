|
|
DESCANO
THOMAS F.
Age 89, of Springfield, Pa. and Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed peacefully on Aug. 22 following a short illness. He is survived by wife Marie; sons Stephen (Dorothy) and Thomas (life partner Barbra); brother Joseph (Henrietta); grandchildren Stephen Jr. (Ryanne), Lauren-Nicole Jinier(Matthew) and Alexandra; great-grandchildren Katherine Elizabeth Jinier and Charlotte Rose; along with many nieces and nephews. He was prede-ceased by wife Rose, grandson Rick, and sister Betty. At the request of the deceased, Services and Int. will be private.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019