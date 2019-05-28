Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
THOMAS F. GIBBONS Jr.

THOMAS F. GIBBONS Jr. Notice
GIBBONS
THOMAS F. JR.


died tragically on May 25, 2019 of Lansdale, Beloved husband of Stephanie M. (nee Baker), dearest father of Grace E. and Emma C. Gibbons. Devoted son of Andrea Fluehr Albert (Dr. John), Thomas F. Gibbons, Sr. (Sheree), Dear Brother of Meg Miller (Dan), son-in-law of Susan and Harley Baker, brother-in-law of Marsi Walker (Richard), also survived by many Aunts and Uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom's family will receive condolences on Thursday evening from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA and on Friday at Corpus Christi Church 990 Sumnytown Pike, Lansdale from 9:30 A.M. until Words of Remembrance 10:45 A.M., Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Gibbons Children Educational Fund c/o 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. Richboro, PA 18954.

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
