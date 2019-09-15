|
KINNEY
THOMAS F.
On Sept. 13, 2019, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Constance (nee Veasey). Devoted father of Thomas, James (Kim), Dawn Zdanavage (Ben) and Francis. Loving Pop of 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; also survived by his brother John (Joan), nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wed. 7:30 to 9:30 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken, PA.
