Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
On Sept. 13, 2019, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Constance (nee Veasey). Devoted father of Thomas, James (Kim), Dawn Zdanavage (Ben) and Francis. Loving Pop of 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; also survived by his brother John (Joan), nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wed. 7:30 to 9:30 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken, PA.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
