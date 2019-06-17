|
SPANFELNER
THOMAS F.
On June 15, 2019, age 92, formerly of Lawndale for over 60 years and a US Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Jane E. (Nee: Franz), the devoted father of Jane E. Siegle (William M.), Thomas J. Spanfelner (Linda) and the late Rita Spanfelner. Loving grandfather of Kristin Hurley (Robert), William R. Siegle (Lisa), Megan James (Logan) and Molly Prince (Connor) and great- grandfather of Brynn, Braeden, Maggie, Landon, Sadie, Griffin and Bella. Brother of Joan Robostello, the late Jack and the late George (Florence). Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday, June 20 from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM in Saint William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila.,PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019