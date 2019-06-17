Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SPANFELNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS F. SPANFELNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS F. SPANFELNER Notice
SPANFELNER
THOMAS F.
On June 15, 2019, age 92, formerly of Lawndale for over 60 years and a US Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Jane E. (Nee: Franz), the devoted father of Jane E. Siegle (William M.), Thomas J. Spanfelner (Linda) and the late Rita Spanfelner. Loving grandfather of Kristin Hurley (Robert), William R. Siegle (Lisa), Megan James (Logan) and Molly Prince (Connor) and great- grandfather of Brynn, Braeden, Maggie, Landon, Sadie, Griffin and Bella. Brother of Joan Robostello, the late Jack and the late George (Florence). Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday, June 20 from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM in Saint William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila.,PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

To send condolences or for directions
www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.