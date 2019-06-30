|
|
MULGREW
THOMAS FRANCIS "Tommy"
Made his transition on June 13, 2019. He was born at home on July 30, 1930 in South Philadel-phia to John James Mulgrew and Caroline Maud Moore Mulgrew.
Tom married his pen-pal sweet-heart, Margaret "Peggy" Jean McCauley. They had 5 children: Gary Thomas, Michael Patrick, Karen Eileen, Bryan Dennis and Shawn Kevin. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Gary, Bryan and Shawn and daughter, Karen; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill; sister, Mary Ann; and many cousins, nephews and nieces around the globe. If you would like to remember Tommy, please make a donation to in his honor.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019