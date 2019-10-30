|
|
HEWETT
THOMAS
Age 78 years, of Wallingford, PA on October 26, 2019. Tom was a professor at Drexel University for 40 years. He is survived by his Loving wife Angela, 3 children, Kathryn Giorgianni (Frank), Eric Hewitt (Anna) and Dave Hewitt. Also survived by 8 Grandchildren and his sister, Sara Osborne.
Memorial Service will be Wednesday (today) 3:00 P.M. at THE RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063. Friends may call 2:30 - 3:00 P.M. before the service. Contributions to Drexel Univer-sity Psychology Dept. in memory of Thomas Hewett Ph.D., P.O. Box 8215, Phila, PA 19101-9684. Online contributions to Drexel's College of Arts & Science with a notation to the psychology department would be appreciated.
www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019