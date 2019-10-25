|
BROWN
THOMAS J.
Age 72 years, formerly of Upper Darby, PA, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019.
Thomas was born on May 26, 1947, son of the late Kathryn and Jim Brown, and grew up in Philadelphia, PA. He served his country in Vietnam and was awarded 2 Purple Heart medals. Thomas and his wife, Johanna, raised their family in Upper Darby, PA.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Johanna (nee Storey) Brown; daughter-in-law, Cassandra Eldridge Brown and his beloved grandson, Oliver. He was preceded in death by his much loved daughter and son, Shannon and Andrew Brown. He is also survived by his sisters: Kathleen (Brown) Amons (Richard) and Eileen (Brown) Kohlhepp (William); and sister-in-law: Marie (Mulroy) Brown (Francis). He was preceded in death by his brothers, James (Mary) and Francis (Marie).
His many nieces, nephews and friends will miss his laughter, wit and fun personality. He was truly a "foodie" who was knowl-edgeable about the Philadelphia food and restaurant scene. His family was the most important part of his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, starting with a Viewing at 9:15 to 9:50 A.M., and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M., both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment will immediately follow Mass in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019