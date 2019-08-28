Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
of Haddon Heights, NJ formerly of Havertown, PA on August 26, 2019. Husband of Mary E. (nee Stofko) Bygott, father of Brian (Tricia) and the late Katherine "Katie" Bygott, grandfather of James and Riley and brother of Margaret Mary Ryan, James Bygott, Kathleen Kelly, Roseanne Piluso and the late Bernard and Francis Bygott. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Friday followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa 19083 Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910 vva.org

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
