Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilmington Chapel
THOMAS J. GARTLAND Jr.

THOMAS J. GARTLAND Jr.
GARTLAND
THOMAS J. JR.
formerly of Pennsauken, New Jersey, born on February 27, 1949 passed away at age 70 on May 3, 2019 in Leland, North Carolina. Thomas was the beloved husband of Noreen B Gartland, (nee Brennan). He is survived by his sons, Gregory and Douglas; daughter, Kathleen and grand-daughter, Grace. Visitation Wed. May 8th from 11 to 1 P.M. at WILMINGTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION - Wilmington, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403. In lieu of flowers a donation to the in Tom's name would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
