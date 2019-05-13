GIVNISH

THOMAS J.

of Blue Bell and Tequesta, FL, passed peacefully May 11th after a short illness onset by a fall. He was born in 1932. He was the oldest son of Thomas & Mary (Courtney) Givnish, grew up in Olney, graduated from St. Joseph's Prep in 1950 and attended St. Joseph's College. He was predeceased by his siblings Mimi (Edward) Quinn and John (Sue) Givnish and is survived by Gerard (Lorraine) Givnish. He married his high-school sweetheart, Marjorie O'Hara and they had three children: Thomas, Bruce (Karen) and David (Kim). He also has two grandchildren, Todd (Alison) and Kara (Andrew) Stoller and two great-grandchildren, Theo and Iris. His livelihood evolved into a successful professional sales career and ownership of two floral importing companies which included many extended buying trips throughout Asia and Europe accompanied by Marjorie. They both cherished these adventures together. He loved the outdoors - being at the beach fostered with his stint as a Stone Harbor lifeguard. But especially on the golf course, where he made a wide circle of friends - at Whitemarsh Valley, Philadelphia, Eastpointe (Palm Beach Gardens) & Turtle Creek (Tequesta) Country Clubs. The Raiders and the Philadelphia Seniors Golf Association each had a special place in his heart. He was a loyal friend and you always knew where you stood with him. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship Trust (he was a Lifetime Member) or the Ronald McDonald House would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to participate in Tom's Life Celebration Tuesday, May 14th, 6 to 8 P.M. at BOYD HORROX GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 200 W. Germantown Avenue, East Norriton, followed by Words of Remembrance at 8 PM. His interment will be private.



Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary