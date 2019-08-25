|
McGUIRE
THOMAS J.
78, on Aug. 18, 2019, Beloved husband of Cheryl Ann (nee Wohlfert). Father of Thomas McGuire Jr., Sharon Chieffo, Michael McGuire and Lisa Dick. Step father of Eric Thelen, Andy Thelen, and Lindsay Hall. Grandfather of 13 and brother of the late Joseph McGuire.
During his working career, Tom was a Manager for UPS in Horsham, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 9 to 10 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. at St. David Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila, PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019