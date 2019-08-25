Home

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. David Church
316 Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA
THOMAS J. McGUIRE
McGUIRE
THOMAS J.


78, on Aug. 18, 2019, Beloved husband of Cheryl Ann (nee Wohlfert). Father of Thomas McGuire Jr., Sharon Chieffo, Michael McGuire and Lisa Dick. Step father of Eric Thelen, Andy Thelen, and Lindsay Hall. Grandfather of 13 and brother of the late Joseph McGuire.
During his working career, Tom was a Manager for UPS in Horsham, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 9 to 10 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. at St. David Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila, PA 19103.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
