O'BRIEN
THOMAS J.
82, of Lansdowne PA, died May 10, 2019, at Main Line Health Hospice at Riddle. Husband of Joan (nee Worrick) O'Brien; devoted father of Joseph (Theresa), Francis (Mary Ellen), Paul (Andrea), and Dr. Jennifer (Brian) O'Brien-Knotts; also survived by brother, James, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Thursday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne PA, and Friday morning, 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. Memorial gifts made to , 399 Market St., Phila. PA 19106, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019