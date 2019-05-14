Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. O'BRIEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS J. O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN
THOMAS J.


82, of Lansdowne PA, died May 10, 2019, at Main Line Health Hospice at Riddle. Husband of Joan (nee Worrick) O'Brien; devoted father of Joseph (Theresa), Francis (Mary Ellen), Paul (Andrea), and Dr. Jennifer (Brian) O'Brien-Knotts; also survived by brother, James, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Thursday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne PA, and Friday morning, 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. Memorial gifts made to , 399 Market St., Phila. PA 19106, would be appreciated.

www.doylestonelake.com

Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now