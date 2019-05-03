|
ROWAN
THOMAS J.
April 29, 2019. Age 86. Beloved husband of Clare A. (nee Jacoby). Loving father of Thomas (Natalie), Kathy (Stephen) McDowell, the late Bonnie (Tom) Guidice, Eileen, Michael (Diane), Daniel (Donna), Jeannie (Jerry) Boyle and Jerry (Courtney) He is survived by his 16 devoted grandchildren and 9 cherished great-grand-children. Dear brother of Marie Sizer, Rosaline Gantt, Dorothy Hall and Joseph Rowan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. evening, 6 to 8 P.M., and Funeral Wed., 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Donations in Tom's name may be made to . To share a memory of Tom, please visit
www.tjfluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019