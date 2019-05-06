Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
THOMAS J. SALERNO Sr.

THOMAS J. SALERNO Sr. Notice
SALERNO
THOMAS J. SR.


90 of Philadelphia passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Louise Amato Salerno. Loving father of Patricia A. Trifiletti (the late Robert, Sr.), Kathleen A. Herbert (Richard, Jr.) and Thomas J. Salerno, Jr. Grandfather of Robert, Jr., Stefanie, Nicole and Richard, III. Great grandfather of Robert, III., Alex, Ava and Siena. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Frank, Jr. and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to Thomas' Life Celebration Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Phila., PA 19154. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in Thomas' memory may be made to the Gift of Life donor program at www.donors1.org.

Life Celebration services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 215-281-0100

Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
